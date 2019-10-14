CASCADE, Mich. - A multi-car crash in Cascade closed I-96 for about an hour early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. just east of Cascade. At least two cars were involved and both had significant damage.

It is unclear how many people were involved or the extent of any injuries. The highway opened up about an hour after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

