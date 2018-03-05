GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Repair work is progressing on a stretch of Int. 96 in Kent County, one of 143 construction projects the Michigan Department of Transportation has on tap for this year.

The Grand Rapids project includes rebuilding 10 bridges. Crews are using water to help demolish the old bridge decks; the process is called hydro-blasting.

Mike Roberts, an MDOT assistant construction manager, says it’s like a power washer used around the home, but with considerably more gusto.

We’re going to take high-pressure water jets to do the work,’’ he said, noting the water pressure is between 17,000 and 20,000 PSI, or pounds per square inch.

“And to put it in perspective, when you pressure-wash your deck, you’d be using a maximum of about 1,500 PSI,’’ he said.

Unlike jackhammers, hydro-blasting the concrete road surface does not generate clouds of dust or create mind-numbing noise. Roberts said it also reduces labor by between 20 and 30 percent.

“If you were going to do it with jackhammers, you’d be there for weeks,’’ Roberts said. “And it’s so much less labor intensive because you have one man operating the machine whereas you’d have a dozen guys with jackhammers.’’

The water is filtered through rocks and removed from the job site, he said. Piles of broken-up concrete from the hydro-blasting can be reused, he said.

The technique is planned for bridges over West River Drive, U.S. 131, the Grand River, Monroe Avenue and Coit Avenue. MDOT has been using the technique for about 20 years, Roberts said.

“So there’s five bridges on eastbound, five bridges on westbound that will be fixed,’’ said John Richard, a MDOT spokesman. “There’s bridge painting, there’s bridge cleaning, there’s substructure repair, there’s deck replacement.’’

The rebuild is expected to last through the summer. Once work is completed on the eastbound lanes, work will move to the westbound lanes. The eastbound work is expected to wrap up by early July, Richard said.

“And after they get this done, they’ll add years of life to these bridges,’’ he said.

© 2018 WZZM