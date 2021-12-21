Deputy fires shot at suspect in Fremont domestic disturbance call

Police say the individual appeared to level a gun at the officer during a confrontation, and the officer fired their weapon.

FREMONT, Michigan — A deputy fired their weapon at a suspect during a domestic disturbance call in Fremont, the Police Department says.

Around 5:21 Tuesday night, an officer was called to a home on the report of a domestic incident in progress. Upon arrival, the officer heard possible gunshot sounds from inside the residence.

Police say several other officers arrived for back-up. They established a perimeter and evacuated neighbors for safety.

The suspect left through the back of the home, holding what police say appeared to be two firearms.

A deputy with the Newaygo County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting at the scene, confronted the suspect. Police say the individual appeared to level a gun at the officer, and the deputy fired their weapon.

The suspect and the deputy were not hit. The suspect was taken into custody and is lodged at Newaygo County Jail.

The situation is under investigation by the Michigan State Police at the request of the Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no current danger to the public. The sergeant has been placed on administrative leave.

