Fremont suspect says meth use led him to assault his mother, cause officer-involved shooting

FREMONT, Mich. — We're learning more details about an officer-involved shooting in Fremont Tuesday evening. The suspect is facing nearly two dozen felony charges including abuse against his own mother.

30-year-old Adam Thompson faced a judge Wednesday to hear the 21-count indictment against him. The court records revealed even more about Tuesday's situation.

According to Fremont police, shortly after 5:20 on Tuesday night, an officer responded to a call about possible domestic abuse at a home in the Meadowview Village community. A neighbor had heard a woman screaming for help and called 911. The woman was able to escape before police got there and told dispatchers her son, Adam Thompson, had assaulted her and fired a gun.

When the officer arrived, he heard possible gunshots from inside the residence. It was later established that Thompson was shooting at the officer.

By then, other agencies were called in to help. They established a perimeter and evacuated neighbors for safety.

Police said Thompson then escaped through a bedroom window carrying a shotgun and a BB gun. A deputy with the Newaygo County Sheriff's Department, confronted him and fired his weapon when Thompson appeared to lift his shotgun.

No one was hit and Thompson surrendered shortly after and was taken to the Newaygo County Jail.

The deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, which is the common practice for any officer-involved shooting.

Investigators said Thompson later admitted to assaulting his mother and firing the shotgun, but denied shooting at any law enforcement officer. Though, he did admit that he was aware that police were outside the residence.

Responding police in the indictment said Thompson appeared to have barricaded his mother in the house with their couch. He also took her phone so she couldn't call for help.

Officers on the scene observed several holes in the walls of the residence and even some that had gone into a neighbor's home.

In court Wednesday, Judge Kevin Drake with the 78th district court read Thompson the 21 charges against him, which include several felony firearm charges, assault on an officer, domestic abuse on his mother and resisting and opposing an officer.

When given the opportunity to speak in court, Thompson told the the judge, "I didn't shoot any officer. This all happened because of my meth use."

Thompson's bond was been set at $1 million.

He was also ordered to have no contact with his mother or the officer he's accused of shooting at if he were to make bail.

If he's found guilty, Thompson could face up to life in prison.

Thompson is also a two-time convicted felon, so he is considered a habitual offender.

