Freshman Andrel Anthony scores 93-yard touchdown in first career catch against MSU

Anthony beat his defenders and scored with a 93-yard touchdown. It was his first career catch in a Michigan uniform.
Credit: University of Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. — University of Michigan scored a touchdown less than four minutes into the game. Cade McNamara passed to Andrel Anthony from the 7-yard line. 

Anthony does it again in the second quarter. He jumps above his defender, catching a 17-yard touchdown in the end zone. Quite a memorable first three collegiate receptions for him. 

Anthony is an Michigan native who attended East Lansing High School. He made his college football debut with U-M against Western Michigan on September 4. 

