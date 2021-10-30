Freshman Andrel Anthony scores 93-yard touchdown in first career catch against MSU

Anthony beat his defenders and scored with a 93-yard touchdown. It was his first career catch in a Michigan uniform.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — University of Michigan scored a touchdown less than four minutes into the game. Cade McNamara passed to Andrel Anthony from the 7-yard line.

Anthony beat his defenders and scored with a 93-yard touchdown. It was his first career catch in a Michigan uniform.

Anthony does it again in the second quarter. He jumps above his defender, catching a 17-yard touchdown in the end zone. Quite a memorable first three collegiate receptions for him.

ANDREL ANTHONY IS FASTER THAN YOU



MICHIGAN 93 YARDS💨 #CFB



pic.twitter.com/U2aaj9dj8A — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 30, 2021

Anthony is an Michigan native who attended East Lansing High School. He made his college football debut with U-M against Western Michigan on September 4.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Sparty' under guard as fans camp out ahead of MSU, Michigan rivalry matchup

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.