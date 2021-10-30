Freshman Andrel Anthony scores 93-yard touchdown in first career catch against MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — University of Michigan scored a touchdown less than four minutes into the game. Cade McNamara passed to Andrel Anthony from the 7-yard line.
Anthony beat his defenders and scored with a 93-yard touchdown. It was his first career catch in a Michigan uniform.
Anthony does it again in the second quarter. He jumps above his defender, catching a 17-yard touchdown in the end zone. Quite a memorable first three collegiate receptions for him.
Anthony is an Michigan native who attended East Lansing High School. He made his college football debut with U-M against Western Michigan on September 4.
RELATED VIDEO: 'Sparty' under guard as fans camp out ahead of MSU, Michigan rivalry matchup
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.