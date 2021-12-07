Freshman at Oakridge High School made threat to school district, investigation finds

This is the second student law enforcement has identified and accused of making threats to schools in West Michigan.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A student is accused of threatening Oakridge Public Schools in the days following the fatal Oxford High School shooting.

After an investigation into the threats, the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office identified a freshman student at Oakridge High School.

The student could face criminal charges and school discipline, up to and including expulsion, police said.

The case has been forwarded to the Muskegon County Prosecutors Office who will consider charges.

Oakridge Superintendent Tom Livezey sent a statement to the school community Sunday night, stating the administration learned of two potentially threatening Snapchat posts that were circulating on social media.

The school said they notified the Muskegon County Sheriff's Department and through an investigation, determined they did not need to close schools.

Police say it is unknown if the student acted alone at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

