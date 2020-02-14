KLAGES TRIAL TO RESUME | The trial for former Michigan State women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is expected to wrap up today. Klages is charged with lying to police during the Larry Nassar investigation.

INSULIN PUMP RECALL | Medtronic is recalling its mini-med insulin pumps due to an issue with a retainer ring, which could give the wrong insulin dose.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST | The coronavirus death toll has climbed to nearly 1,400 in China. There are now more than 63,000 confirmed cases in China, and 15 confirmed cases in the United States.

AUSTRALIA FIRES IMPROVING | Australia says firefighters have now contained all of the wildfires in New South Wales, one of the hardest hit area with more than 13 million acres burned and 2,500 homes destroyed.

FREE FISHING WEEKEND | This weekend is a Free Fishing Weekend across Michigan. All fishing licenses are waived on Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST | Friday will see one of the coldest days of the year, with highs expected to only get into the teens. Snow is also possible, especially near the lakeshore.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.