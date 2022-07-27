'He's super goofy': Friend remembers Logan Sweet as a fun person

Byers and the MSP both say closure could not have come to the family without the help of the community.

After a two-day search, Logan Sweet's body was recovered in Allegan County Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a friend of us told us he was always fun to be around.

"Loves to get out kayaking, he's super goofy," says Elizabeth Byers.

A good time.

That's how she describes a day with Sweet, full of laughter and jokes.

"He likes to pick on us and give us crap," says Byers. "We like to dish it back to him too, it's a good time."

A lightheartedness they will sorely miss. A characteristic people who barely knew Sweet even recognized in him.

The band he saw the night he went missing, Tall Heights, tells us in a statement:

"Logan Sweet was a bright spot in the crowd that night. Meeting him after the show affirmed his radiance and warmth, and we are so very sorry to his wife, family, and community for this loss. To us, our fans are family, and so we ache with you now from afar."

Michigan State Police say while riding his motorcycle, Sweet left the road and struck a tree. The search concluded when a Good Samaritan found Sweet's body after volunteers combed the area between Dorr and Burnips for two days.

Byers and the MSP both say closure could not have come to the family without the help of the community.

"Reached out, offered resources, supplies, everything," says Byers. "Everyone has been amazing and we appreciate it so much."

The MSP say more information will be released as the investigation into Sweet's disappearance continues.

