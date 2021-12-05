Fruitport Community Schools close Monday as threat investigation continues

A threat against Fruitport Community Schools made Friday hasn't been discredited yet, causing the district to close for a second day, on Monday, Dec. 6.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — A threat against Fruitport Community Schools made Friday hasn't been discredited yet, causing the district to close for a second day, on Monday, Dec. 6.

The threat was made just days after the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four and injured seven.

"A threat was received early this morning and reported to the police. The threat was specific and time bound today," a Facebook post by the school system on Friday reads.

"We are working with our local law enforcement agency as they investigate the report. We take all threats seriously; making threats is a crime."

Superintendent Jason Kennedy said Sunday that the investigation is ongoing. Local law enforcement and at least one federal agency are working to find the source of the threat.

Kennedy says the district, Fruitport Township Police, the Muskegon County Sheriff and the Muskegon County Prosecutor stand united in this effort.

"I am hopeful that the threat will be cleared by law enforcement officials very soon," Kennedy told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The closure includes all after school events, activities and facility rentals.

Anyone with information on the threat is asked to call the district or the police. OK2SAY is an app that can be used to anonymously report tips.

