FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two suspects were arrested for their involvement in an overnight robbery in Fruitport Township.
The Fruitport Township Police Department said a male and a female suspect were arrested. The robbery happened at the Cloverville EZ Mart around 2 a.m.
An employee at the business reported the incident to police and the suspects were taken into custody a short time later.
Their names will not be released until after arraignment.
