Fruitport school holds graduation ceremony

FRUITPORT, Mich. — A graduation ceremony was held in West Michigan Friday night.

Calvary Christian School in Fruitport held their ceremony Friday. The school says they were able to pull it off because the senior class is small with just 14 students.

Changes included moving the ceremony outside with lots of social distancing. And family and friends who attended were asked to stay in their cars.

"We aren't going to shake hands, we are going to open their diploma and place it in front of them and they'll pick it up themselves," says Principal Tom Kapanka.

But parents like Brad Richards say the efforts mean a lot.

"You know they've missed a lot....and so for Calvary to pull this off means a lot to all of us," says Richards.

