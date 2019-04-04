GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is frustration and concern after a number of shooting incidents in Grand Rapids.

"It really hurts my heart to see the violence that's in the community," says Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack.

In the past six days there have been six separate shooting incidents in Grand Rapids. Four people have been shot and one killed. Tuesday night a flurry of gunfire was heard in downtown just as a concert was getting out.

"When you pull that trigger, you kill not just the person on the other end, you kill their family, you kill your whole family," says Elijah Libbett who knows the impact of crime after serving 15 years in prison. "We're all connected in Grand Rapids and it makes no sense for us to be out here fightin."

Libbett has turned his life around as a successful business owner and community leader but he's upset about the recent string of shootings that have plagued the city.

"There's a lot of nights that I get a phone call, 'my son just left here with a gun, can you stop him?'" says Libbett.

Womack wants the city to take action.

"We definitely need to be proactive on that, we need more officers on the street, that is one of the requests from GRPD for the past 5 years," says Commissioner Womack.

But Libbett believes more community outreach is needed where youth can get involved.

"You have privileged kids that's allowed to go to the Boys and Girls Club but you have a lot of kids that they say is bad and they don't want to open the doors for them." says Libbett. "You have a lot of kids with nothing to do. There is nothing for the youth to do in Grand Rapids that's constructive."

