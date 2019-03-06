NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding Anthony "Tony" Thomas Schafer, a 32-year-old Morley man.

Schafer is a parole absconder and currently has four warrants for his arrest. He has connections in both Muskegon and Newaygo Counties.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

