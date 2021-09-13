Fundraiser created to support family of lineman killed on the job

Jesse Ricord, 38, was working near Baldwin in Newaygo County when he died on the job. He is survived by his wife and six children.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Family members of a Great Lakes Energy worker who died on the job last week have created a fundraiser to support his wife, Jean, and their six children.

Jesse Ricord, 38, was working near Baldwin in Newaygo County when he died on Sept. 8. He worked for GLE for 16 years as a “highly respected” lineman, the company said.

His cause of death has not yet been released.

Ricord’s family created the GoFundMe on Sunday. After just 20 hours, the donations have surpassed $35,000.

"As you can imagine Jean and the children are devastated by the loss of their amazing husband and father," the GoFundMe reads.

"Jesse's wife Jean now faces the task of being the sole caregiver for their 6 children after many years of being a stay-at-home mother. The Ricord family is in need of any and all support we can give during this time of grieving and carving out a new way of life without their Dad and husband."

The fundraiser can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.