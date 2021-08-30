Fundraiser to benefit independent living nonprofit

The nonprofit aims to give adults with disabilities the opportunity to live independently.

Homes Giving Hope, a new nonprofit organization, has plans for five homes on 23 acres in the Rockford area. The project aims to give adults with disabilities the opportunity to live independently.

The community allows adults to live in a home where they feel safe and cared for while growing in their independence. Residents will live with roommates to foster positive relationships with peers, and doing chores will give residents life skills.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, a fundraising gala called “Jazz, Jeans and Jewels” will be held at the Blythefield Country Club to benefit the nonprofit. The gala will feature jazz music, Southern cuisine and a live auction.

For more information on the gala or to purchase tickets, visit Homes Giving Hope’s website or Facebook page.

