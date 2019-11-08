GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is holding the Green Gala fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Riverside Park.

This year's fundraiser allows participants to go camping for a few hours.

The money helps advance the work of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks to protect, enhance and expand the city’s parks, public spaces and urban forest.

There will be signature cocktails and local beer, as well as live music from Jason Wheeler of Faux Grass and Hoptown Rounders.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.