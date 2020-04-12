Funeral home strained by COVID deaths

Clock Funeral Home in Muskegon says they are backed up due to an increase in deaths.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The increase in COVID deaths is being felt by local funeral homes.

Clock Funeral Home in Muskegon says they are backed up due to an increase in deaths.

"The death rate basically doubled in Muskegon," says Alan Clock.

On November 1, Muskegon County had a total of 87 deaths due to the Coronavirus. But just one month later on December 1, that number had jumped to 181 deaths in Muskegon County making November the deadliest month yet for COVID 19.

"Things are just backed up, the cremation process is backed up," says Clock.

Clock Funeral Home typically handles 30 funerals a month, in November they had 55.

"That volume when it increases like that puts more strain on our staff and we have to take care of more people," says Clock.

Every case needs a death certificate and other paperwork which has doubled wait times. Clock says they are trying to help as many families as they can.

"This is very real, this is happening right here, it's happening to somebody down the street or around the corner, or somebody that you love that it's happening to," says Clock.

