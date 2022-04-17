Funeral arrangements set for Patrick Lyoya

Speakers will include civil rights activist Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump, Commissioner Robert S. Womack, among others. The event is open to the public.

Nearly two weeks after he was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police officer, Patrick Lyoya's funeral arrangements have been set.

The funeral is set to take place Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ, located at 1001 33rd Street SE in Grand Rapids. The service is open to the public, but masks are required for entry.

Speakers will include civil rights activist Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump, Commissioner Robert S. Womack, family interpreter Isreal Siku and Bishop Dennis McMurray.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.



After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.

GRPD released the footage of the incident, including video from a body-worn camera, a police dash camera, a neighbor's surveillance system and cell phone video from a witness.

The release of the videos came after a week and a half of demands from the family and community.

At this time, GRPD is not identifying the officer in the shooting.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, they will hand over their findings to the prosecutor’s office, who will determine what’s next.

On Sunday night, crowds are gathered downtown Grand Rapids for the sixth straight night of rallies, calling for justice for Lyoya.

