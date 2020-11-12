Funeral set for young COVID victim

Honestie Hodges was just 14 years old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cle Jackson has known Honestie Hodges for years.

"Honestie was fiercely tender, she had this child like innocence that was palpable to anyone that met her," says Jackson.

When Honestie was just 11-years-old she was mistakenly handcuffed and held at gunpoint by officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department. That incident caused public outrage and led to changes at the Police Department including the creation of the Youth Interaction Policy.

"She said when she was being interviewed by media 'I just want to know why they did this to me?'" says Jackson.

Hodges family says the young girl tested positive for COVID on November 9th and then died less than two weeks later. The NAACP is paying for a private funeral on Friday.

"No Mother should be burying, no Grandmother should be burying a child....especially at 14 years old."

Jackson says Honestie's death is a reminder of the seriousness of COVID 19.

"This virus, pandemic, whatever you want to call it has taken the lives of almost 300,000 Americans and so this is serious, so what we are challenging folks to do is do the things that the science says and honestly is just common sense," says Jackson.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.