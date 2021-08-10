Funnel cloud spotted in Dorr

The National Weather Service says funnel clouds don't typically reach the ground and do not pose a huge threat.

DORR, Mich. — Several people spotted a funnel cloud near the Allegan and Ottawa County line Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids said funnel clouds are possible Friday evening in Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newago, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Calhoun, and Jackson counties.

Multiple 13 ON YOUR SIDE viewers shared photos and videos of a funnel cloud in Dorr, Michigan.

Chief Meteorologist George Lessons said these funnel clouds will likely dissipate around sunset.

The NWS said funnel clouds normally only protrude a few hundred feet down from the base of the cloud before dissipating. They don't typically reach the ground and do not pose a huge threat.

However, on rare occasions, these funnels can briefly touch the ground and produce minimal damage: think falling tree limbs and light objects being thrown.

If you do spot a funnel cloud, see lightning or hear thunder, it's a good idea to head indoors.

You're asked to report funnel clouds or unusual wind damage to local law enforcement so they can contact the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued an area flood advisory for Kent and Ottawa until 11 p.m. Friday.

