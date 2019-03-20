GAINES TWP. - Russell Anderson, a 56-year-old man from Gaines Township, has gone missing after leaving his house on a bicycle around 9 a.m. Monday, March 18.

Authorities said Anderson routinely leaves his home on a bicycle to ride around the area looking for returnable cans. His family said it is unusual that he has not returned home as he always returns care for his ailing father.

Anderson was last known to be wearing an orange reflective vest and jeans. He was likely wearing a hooded sweatshirt of an unknown color. His bicycle was described as a mountain bike of an unknown make, model and color.

If you see Anderson, call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 616-632-6339, or anonymous tips can be called into Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

