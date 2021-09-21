Garage Bar & Grill to host hiring event for new Ada location

Every Saturday in October, you can attend open interviews at the Garage Bar & Grill's Ada location.

ADA, Mich — The owner of Garage Bar & Grill is looking to hire 47 workers to staff a new location.

Every Saturday in October from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., job seekers can show up at 518 Ada Drive for open interviews with the owner and operator Kevin Farhat and executive chef and general manager Joe Peebles.

Positions available include full and part-time staff, dishwashers, cooks, servers, bartenders and other front-of-house staff.

Wages for some positions start at $15 an hour.

Once hired, staff will receive training at the Ottawa Avenue location before starting at the Ada location.

“The new Garage Bar & Grill location will be very inviting to visitors who are looking for a fun atmosphere, great food and drinks and comfortable vibe,” said Peebles in a July news release announcing his arrival. “We would love to staff the new location with people that know how to provide that experience. We offer a high-volume environment, but we try to be low volume on drama.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.