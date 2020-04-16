KENT COUNTY, Mich. — After 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, Kent County Fire Department were dispatched to a fire on Highbury Drive, near the corner of Ada and Spauling.

When fire crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, everyone made it out of the house safely.

The fire left the garage destroyed with significant damage to the front of the home.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage and made it's way to the front o the home.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.