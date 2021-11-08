Gas leak reported on Breton Street SE in GR, police diverting traffic

Police say the gas leak is in the 1800 block of Breton near Hungry Howie's Pizza. They're asking the public to avoid the area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic on Breton Street SE is being diverted due to a gas leak, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.

Police say the gas leak is in the 1800 block of Breton near Hungry Howie's Pizza. They're asking the public to avoid the area.

If you need to get through, police are asking that you use Breton and Elliott to go around the affected area.

GRPD is on scene with Grand Rapids Fire and DTE.

GRPD is currently assisting GRFD and DTE by diverting traffic around a gas leak in the 1800 blk Breton SE. Please avoid the area, but if you must drive use Breton and Elliott to go around the incident area. pic.twitter.com/GG5GVp4Rg8 — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) November 8, 2021

