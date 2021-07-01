Gas prices reach a 7-year high at more than $3 per gallon

This comes just before the start of the holiday weekend. GasBuddy analyst says prices may continue to climb this summer.

Nationally, gas prices have reached a 7-year high at more than $3 per gallon — the highest it’s been since October 2014. This comes as millions of Americans plan to hit the road this holiday weekend.

In Grand Rapids, gas prices are about $3.19 per gallon which is the same high price Michiganders paid briefly in 2018.

According to Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick de Hann, early on in the pandemic oil demand plummeted and production plummeted.

And now the nation is recovering and the demand for gasoline is surging.

Some gas stations have been running low on gas or shipments have been delayed but experts say that has nothing to do with the price and everything to do with the shortage of truck drivers plaguing the industry.

They say those planning to fill up the tank this weekend and through the summer will just have to dig a little bit deeper in their pockets.

"Every time you fill the tank it’s going to costs you $10-30 more dollars than it did a year ago as prices are nearly a dollar higher. Unfortunately, this is what comes with recovery. Demand for gasoline has surged and it may not be over yet," de Hann said.

De Hann says prices may continue to increase for a few more weeks before we see some relief this fall.

He says there’s good news, while most places have prices above $3 it is possible to find some gas stations with prices under $3 in the Grand Rapids area.

You can shop around and save yourself a few bucks if you know where to look.

