'Big step,' Gay judge denied communion responds to Pope Francis' remarks on same-sex civil union

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A Kent County District Court judge says she has not been back to the church she spent most of her life attending ever since she was told she could not receive Communion there.

Judge Sara Smolenski and all nine of her siblings attended school at St. Stephen, a Catholic school and parish located in East Grand Rapids, and it's where her parents were married.

But late last November, Father Scott Nolan, who came to the parish several years prior, called and asked her to stop receiving Communion due to the fact that she is married to a woman. Smolenski and her spouse had already been married three years.

"It was a big part of our lives. I think that's why it's been so sad for me," she said Wednesday. "But, I haven't been back."

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to attend in-person mass, but once it is safe to do so, Smolenski isn't sure where she will attend.

"Never thought I could get married to my spouse. Never thought I'd live long enough to see that let alone have her 96-year-old mother walk us down the aisle. Then to have your parish priest say 'you're not welcome to have Communion," Smolenski said.

But, remarks made by Pope Francis in a recently premiered documentary have given the judge a sense of hope.

"I don't know what it will mean, but I can tell you this— Pope Francis has a great deal of courage to speak out," she said.

In the documentary titled “Francesco,” which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival, Francis said he supported same-sex civil unions.

A stance that no other pontiff has taken publicly.

"A lot of Catholics believe the Pope is infallible. How are they going to handle this then?" Smolenski said.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids, which supported Fr. Nolan's actions last November citing the church's teachings, said Francis' remarks do not alter church teachings.

"The Catholic Church believes and teaches that men and women who experience same-sex attraction “must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, No. 2358)

We await official comment from the Vatican, which we hope will provide fuller context for the Holy Father’s remarks," read a statement on behalf of the diocese.

In the documentary, Francis says gay people are "children of God" adding that they have the right to a family.

"What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered," he said, according to The Associated Press.

The words from Francis, who reportedly maintained his stance against marriage equality, are a "big step" to Smolenski and more in line with how she's always interpreted her faith.

"Because you can say we're inclusive and we love people, but don't come up for Communion. It seems so backwards of what Jesus would really do," she said.

She says there are plenty of priests who will give her Communion, but she knows many others do agree with Fr. Nolan.

"I'm okay with who I am. This is how God made me. And actually, I'm quite proud of it," Smolenski said.

