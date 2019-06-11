GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was hospitalized after a head-on crash on an overpass Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the Kenowa overpass to I-196. The first vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was traveling south on the overpass. He lost control of his 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck, crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Dodge pickup truck driven by a 50-year-old Wyoming man.

The cars collided head-on. The Chevrolet came to rest on the overpass guardrail and the Dodge ended up against it, trapping the Grand Rapids man inside.

The Grand Rapids man was extricated by Georgetown Township Fire and was not injured.

The Wyoming driver was transported to Spectrum Downtown by Life Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

