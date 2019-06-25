GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Due to recent vandalism, the splash pad at Rosewood Park in Georgetown Township is closed.
According to a Facebook post from the township, a replacement part has been ordered and they hope to get the area running again soon.
The township said the splash pad at Maplewood Park is still working well.
