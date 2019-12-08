GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - William "Bill" Nowicki was sworn in Monday as the new chief airport law enforcement officer of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

Nowicki has 27 years of experience with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

“Bill is a tremendous addition to our airport staff and brings an array of law enforcement knowledge,” said GFIA Public Safety & Operations Director Lisa Carr. "Bill has an incredible resume and is well known and well respected among his peers. He brings a diverse set of experience and leadership to the department, and I am confident Bill will be a great fit with the team.”

Nowicki has a bachelor's of science in criminal justice and a master of science degree in criminal justice administration from Ferris State University. He is also a graduate of the School of Police Staff and Command from Northwestern University, as well as a graduate of the Leadership Institute at Calvin College.

