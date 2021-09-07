Gerald R. Ford Museum closing due to COVID-19 concerns

The museum will reopen once COVID-19 conditions improve in Kent County.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

The National Archives and Records Administration, which operates the museum, announced local COVID-19 conditions forced the building to close Tuesday.

The closure will remain in effect until COVID-19 conditions improve.

Officials said refunds will be offered to those who have already purchased tickets.

The President and Mrs. Ford’s burial site will also be closed.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is closed to the public until further notice. Due to local COVID conditions, the... Posted by Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The CDC has put Kent County in the "high" risk category for COVID-19 spread. That's the highest level of community transmission.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.