Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum reopening later this month

After closing its doors last month due to COVID-19 concerns, the museum will reopen with a visitor cap of 50 people per hour.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than a month after the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum temporarily closed its doors to the public, the museum is preparing to open again later this month.

The museum closed in early September due to COVID-19 concerns and is scheduled to welcome visitors back on Monday, Oct. 18.

“It is with great excitement that I am able to announce the public re-opening of the Museum,” said Brooke Clement, director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum. “Health and safety remain our highest priorities, and we are confident we can welcome visitors back to a safe museum experience."

Kent County remains in the "high" risk category for COVID-19 spread. That's the highest level of community transmission.

Tickets will be available for purchase online in limited quantities. At this point, you need to buy tickets online to attend.

Tickets are limited to 50 visitors per hour. The Museum Store will remain closed.

Important information for visitors:

Admission tickets must be reserved online in advance at: https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/visit-museum.aspx

Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status.

The Museum will ask visitors to social distance, maintaining 6 feet apart from other guests.

Floor markers and signs will guide visitors through the exhibits.

Elevators and restrooms will have limited capacity.

Groups larger than 6 are not allowed at this time.

Guided tours and school tours are not available at this time.

The Museum is conducting enhanced cleanings of the museum and high-touch areas.

Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the Museum.

Food and water are not allowed inside the galleries. Water fountains are not available.

Bags and backpacks are not permitted. Only one purse or diaper bag is allowed per person.

Wheelchairs will be available.

USS Gerald R. Ford Crew Commences first Namesake visit since 2019 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.