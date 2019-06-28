The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Gillette has issued a recall of about 87,000 of their disposable razors due to laceration and injury hazards.

The recall affects the 4-count pack and the Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 razors.

The CPSC says a problem during manufacturing resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

The razors come in pink, purple and yellow colors. The Daisy 12+1 Bonus Pack also includes one free razor.

The razors were sold in stores nationwide from January through May for between $6 and $10.

Consumers are advised to stop use of the razors immediately and contact Gillette to receive a voucher for a replacement.

Gillette has received one report of someone being cut while using the razor.