Girl, 4, woman, 55, killed in Flint house explosion

Authorities said Tuesday that the woman died at a hospital, and that fire crews and a police cadaver dog found the child in the rubble of her home.
Emergency personnel are shown at the scene of a fire and explosion at a home in Flint, Mich., Monday night, Nov. 22, 2021. Three people were missing following the fire and explosion, authorities said. (Isaac RitcheyThe Flint Journal via AP)

FLINT, Mich. — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were killed in an overnight explosion and fire that destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several more and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood. 

The cause of the explosion Monday night remains under investigation. Authorities said Tuesday that the woman died at a hospital, and that fire crews and a police cadaver dog found the child in the rubble of her home.

Her father is in critical condition and another person suffered minor injuries. 

Earlier Tuesday, authorities said the adult victim was a 70-year-old man and the then-missing child was a 3-year-old girl but they corrected that information later in the day.

