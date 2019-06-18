BIG RAPIDS, Mich. - An 18-year-old female is battling life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Big Rapids Township Monday night.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of Northland Drive and 14 Mile Road.

Police said a 17-year-old female from Paris was attempting to turn east onto 14 Mile Road, but she did not see a northbound truck which was driven by a 21-year-old female from Big Rapids.

The driver of the truck T-boned the car turning onto 14 Mile Road, and the 18-year-old, who was a passenger in the car, was transported by Aeromed to Spectrum Health Butterworth for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck received minor injuries and was treated on scene.

