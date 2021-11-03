Girl Scouts adopt new ways to sell cookies during pandemic

Girl Scouts adapt to a new environment during cookie sales season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the largest leadership organization, for girls, in the world, for girls. And, this week those girls will be celebrated during National Girl Scout Week.

The week falls in the popular Girl Scout Cookie sales season. This year, the pandemic has created some challenges for the organization, as many scouts are unable to rely on tried-and-true sales methods. However, West Michigan troops are overcoming those obstacles through innovation and adaptation.

"It was really an effort to make sure our girls and our volunteers were safe and they could still experience the cookie sale to its fullest and also give our customers opportunities to get the cookies in a safe way, says Krystan Krucki, Manager of Marketing & Communication for Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore. "So for our girls, who do treat cookie selling as a business, had to learn how to adapt to a new environment. So, this year we implemented online ordering. Every troop got their own link that they can share and have people order online."

Krucki says Girl Scouts of USA has partnered with popular food delivery platform, Grubhub, this year.

"They are serving our Grand Rapids markets. So, girls are actually filling those orders, so if you go on Grubhub and place an order through the app, we have Girl Scouts in our service center who take that order and go through the whole process package those cookies, and then a driver comes for contact-less pickup. And, we get the cookies to the customers that way," she said. "So all sorts of new ideas and the Girl Scouts are really picking it up and making it their own, in terms of how they're communicating with customers and hosting different cookie drives and making sure everyone is safe, but still getting those cookies."

Each year, Girl Scouts sell about 200 million boxes of cookies, during the season. That's nearly 800 million dollars' worth of Girl Scout cookies. Girl Scouts of America uses cookie sales as one of the methods to teach leadership skills and business practices.

"Absolutely. Girl Scouts of any age, Daisies get very excited about counting out the money and learning, you know, how many dimes are in a dollar and how to change. And, then the older girls really get into innovative business practices, how to work with customers, how to grow your business through different communication techniques. So, it really does scale very nicely across all ages and there is something in there for every girl scout," says Krucki.

"We have actually done pretty well in Girl Scouts selling cookies. And so, this year is chugging along like any other year we are selling, we are meeting our goals I am exceeding my goal," says 11-year-old Nora Herrington, a local girl scout of 6 years.

Again, The Girl Scouts Cookie Sales program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program. It is not surprising that some of the most successful women in business, politics and science are Girl Scouts alumni.

