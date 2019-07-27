A group on a Girl Scout outing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area was found safe early Saturday morning at their campsite near Knife Lake by the Canadian border.

The intensive search and rescue effort began Friday night after a call to authorities. The group followed protocol and called authorities to report lightening strikes near their campsite.

The lead guide called in the lightning strike, informed authorities of the group's exact location per the planned route, and said “they believe that lightning struck the ground and they might have experienced ground current.”

After the call, there was a report that said two members of the group needed assistance because they suffered "acute symptoms" caused by lightening strikes.

Early reports also said the Girl Scouts were missing, trapped or stranded. Authorities said those reports were incorrect. The group was never "missing, nor were the parties trapped or stranded," the St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported. Rescuers knew the group's location from the time they received the call.

"No one in the group was struck by lightning," said Nancy McMullen, Director of Communications for Girls Scouts Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines. "No one was ever in critical condition and the group was not lost. They were following a pre-planned route."

The girls in the Chicago-based troupe are 15 to 18 years old.

"We obtained preliminary coordinates from the reporting party," the St. Louis County Rescue Squad release reported. "We quickly pinpointed (their location) based on the campsite number provided by the outfitter."

The Minnesota State Patrol provided air support and helped locate their exact location. Rescuers used a motorboat to transport their canoes to the first portage site. They then paddled/portaged through the rest of their trek until they reached the campsite.

The rescue squad reached the Girl Scouts early Saturday morning and reported that they found nine people "awake, alert, and able to move without assistance."

"All nine people in the party are safe," McMullen said. "The group has been in constant contact with medical personnel the entire time."







