GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heart Disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. However, too often it goes overlooked or misdiagnosed in women. For the past 15 years the American Heart Association has worked to change that, through its annual Go Red For Women Campaign.

Throughout the entire month of February, AHA will host activities designed to inform and empower women. Each year, heart disease claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined. That is nearly 500,000 annually. Statistically 1 in every 3 women will die from heart disease and stroke.

Despite the sobering statistics, AHA has seen a number of success stories with the program over the past 15 years. Prior to Go Red for Women, only 30% of women knew that heart disease was their greatest health threat. A decade after Go Red for Women launched, close to 56% of women recognized this fact. That is nearly a 90% increase in awareness.

Go Red For Women continues to provide a platform to inform women about choosing healthier lives and empowering them to take charge of their own health.

Activities include:

The Kalamazoo Go Red for Women Luncheon on Friday, February 8, 2019

The Grand Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon on February 13, 2019

February 7th - 14th is Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week

Many schools will be participating in the new Kid's Heart Challenge during the month of February. This program replaces the Jump Rope For Heart program.

Information on identifying risk factors can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.