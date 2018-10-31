PORT SHELDON, Mich. - Visitors and hunters at the Port Sheldon Nature Area are warned to keep park boundaries in mind.

According to Ottawa County Parks and Recreation's Facebook page, Google Maps is displaying the park boundaries incorrectly. Google is not correctly displaying private property.

Officials are working to get the error corrected, but say the best way to determine park boundaries and plan your visit is to use maps created by the department or Ottawa County GIS.

Download official park and trail maps from miOttawa.org/parks.

