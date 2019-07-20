GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vice News is reporting a Republican house committee is pressuring Amazon to sell books that promote gay conversion therapy which they previously pulled.

West Michigan Representative Bill Huizenga is a member of that committee.

Vice reports that earlier this week, the Republican Study Committee gave members a hand-out asking them to contact Amazon, and express their concerns about censorship.

AP

In a statement, Huizenga's office tells 13 On Your Side the congressman didn't see the handouts and doesn't know anything about it.

They also said he doesn't believe the government should be telling Amazon what they can and cannot sell.

