GOP's Leonard again running for Michigan attorney general

LANSING, Mich. — Former legislative leader Tom Leonard has announced his candidacy for Michigan attorney general Friday. He is again seeking the Republican nomination he won in 2018 before losing to Democrat Dana Nessel in the general election.

Leonard, a DeWitt lawyer, is the third candidate to enter the GOP field. Republicans will endorse and later formally choose their nominee at conventions next year.

Leonard's announcement coincided with the start of the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference. It came about a week after former President Donald Trump endorsed attorney Matthew DePerno, who filed a lawsuit falsely claiming election fraud in Antrim County.

