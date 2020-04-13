In an attempt to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has restricted sales at liquor stores in several counties to only Ohioans.

As of Monday, only Ohio residents with valid identification will be able to make purchases at licensed liquor stores in the following counties:

Ashtabula

Trumbull

Mahoning

Columbiana

Jefferson

Belmont

DeWine said that the decision was made in hopes of preventing people coming into the state from Pennsylvania with the sole purpose of purchasing liquor. DeWine said that while he would usually love to have the business coming in from out of state, right now it is currently an unacceptable health issue.

In order to make purchases at liquor stores in the listed counties, customers will need to present a valid Ohio photo ID or a valid military photo ID for a person in active duty status. Sale of liquor to a person with a valid non-Ohio photo ID may only occur with additional information showing that the person resides in Ohio, including mail with the person’s name and Ohio address on it, a bill with the person’s name and Ohio address on it or a letter from an employer placing the person in Ohio as an essential employee.



As of Monday, Ohio has had 6,975 confirmed coronavirus cases, 2,033 of which have resulted in hospitalization, 613 ICU admissions and 274 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of the state's first positive coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has taken several measures to encourage physical distancing, including a stay-at-home order that is currently in place until at least May 1.

