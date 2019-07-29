LAKE COUNTY, Mich. - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday declared a State of Emergency for Lake County in response to the county's request for state assistance due to the impacts of heavy rainfall and flooding on July 20.

“Lake County’s first responders and others have done a great job keeping the community safe throughout this emergency,” said Whitmer. “This emergency declaration enables the state to provide personnel, supplies, equipment or other resources as requested by the county to help with recovery efforts.”

The governor has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area.

The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what they have already done in conjunction with local agencies.

On July 20, heavy rainfall and flooding in Lake County damaged infrastructure and private property. A local state of emergency was declared on July 22 which activated local emergency response and recovery plans.

