Gov. Whitmer demands action from power companies after recent outages

The governor is urging utility companies to automatically add credits to customers who lose power.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on DTE Energy, Consumers Energy and Indiana Michigan Power to do more to help families dealing with extended power outages.

Over the last few weeks, severe storms caused more than 750,000 Michiganders to lose power statewide during some of the hottest days of the year.

While most customers have the lights back on, many families are still without power.

"This summer, Michiganders have been dealing with extreme weather events that led to lengthy power outages and repeated flooding,” said Whitmer.

"We need tangible, immediate action from Michigan’s three largest utility companies to ensure the production and delivery of affordable, reliable energy to every family, community, and small business.”

Her office is asking power companies to increase tree trimming and other grid-hardening practices to reduce outages.

Whitmer said these extra investments should be financed by the company, not the customers.

Gov. Whitmer is also calling on the utility companies to automatically credit customers who lose power as well as increase the amount paid out.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.