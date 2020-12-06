Whitmer extends eviction ban until June 30

Whitmer also extended protections to jails, juvenile detention centers until July 9.

LANSING, Mich. — Just hours before the order was set to expire, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended a temporary ban on evictions.

This comes after protests across the state called for further protections for tenants and mobile home owners as they recover from the financial blow caused by COVID-19.

Whitmer signed the extension on Thursday, the order was set to expire at midnight but will now continue until June 30.

The groups No Rent Michigan and the Grand Rapids Tenant Union teamed up Tuesday evening to hold a car rally on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Along with an extension, demonstrators called for the governor to provide relief for renters who will have back pay accumulating once the eviction suspension ends.

The governor also extended an executive order on June 11 pertaining to protections for vulnerable populations in Michigan's county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers until July 9.

“By extending the protection against eviction for non-payment we can ensure that COVID-19-infected individuals and vulnerable populations can isolate in the safety of their homes while continuing to protect incarcerated persons in our prisons, jails, and juvenile detention centers,” Whitmer said in a press release.

The order pertaining to protections for jail and juvenile center populations also suspends transfers into and from the Michigan Department of Corrections facilities unless jails adopt certain risk-reduction protocols. The order also gives law enforcement officials more flexibility to release jail inmates who are part of vulnerable populations.

