Gov. Whitmer holds roundtable talk about back-to-school protocols amid pandemic

Educators, administrators and students joined the discussion at Oriole Park Elementary School in Wyoming.

WYOMING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Wyoming Thursday afternoon to take part in a roundtable discussion with local educators, administrators and students.

Held at Oriole Park Elementary School, attendees talked about masking guidelines, in-person learning, mental health and also heard from some students.

“It has been an incredibly difficult year and a half for so many Michiganders, but especially for our students and educators, who have had to adjust quickly to constantly changing circumstances,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“I’m inspired by how school districts across our state have stepped up to put students first, and I will continue working hard to get them the resources they need to thrive. Our classrooms and communities show so much promise for what’s ahead as they return to in-person learning safely."

Gov. Whitmer and her staff are planning to meet with school districts across the state to talk about best practices for transitioning from virtual to in-person learning.

In July of this year, Gov. Whitmer signed the School Aid budget.

