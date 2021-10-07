Gov. Whitmer restores prevailing wages on state projects

The announcement drew criticism from an association of nonunion contractors that primarily funded a ballot initiative that enabled lawmakers to rescind the law.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will pay higher "prevailing" wages on state construction projects, three years after Republican legislators repealed a long-standing law that required better pay.

The Democratic governor said Thursday that the cancellation of the law does not preclude her from implementing a prevailing wage policy for state contracts. She calls it the "right policy" and one that benefits many.

The announcement drew criticism from an association of nonunion contractors that primarily funded a ballot initiative that enabled lawmakers to rescind the law despite then-Gov. Rick Snyder's objections.

Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan President Jimmy Greene says it is illegal.

