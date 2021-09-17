Gov. Whitmer to lower flags to half-staff honoring fallen firefighters

“As we remember these fallen heroes, my thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered US and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, Sept. 18 to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty during 2020 and 2021.

“Michigan’s firefighters courageously put their life on the line each and every day to serve our communities,” said Gov. Whitmer. “The selflessness and dedication of these heroes do not go unnoticed especially as they worked to protect our state throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As we remember these fallen heroes, my thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones.”

Businesses, residents, schools and other organizations are encouraged to also lower their flags in remembrance.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should remain lowered on Sunday to honor former Staff Sergeant Natalie Barajas before being returned to full staff Monday, Sept. 20.

