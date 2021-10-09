Gov. Whitmer to lower flags to half-staff to honor victims of 9/11

Businesses, residents, schools and other organizations are encouraged to also lower their flags in remembrance.

In remembrance of 9/11, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered US and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, Sept. 11 to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks in 2001.

“On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, we remember those who lost their lives and honor the courageous first responders who put everything on the line as they rushed toward danger,” Gov. Whitmer said.

“That tragic day left a mark on all of our lives and in its aftermath, reminded us that we are strongest when we lift one another up and work together to reach a better future. We remember that we can fight back against hate and stand up for our American values. We remember that we are one people, united by bonds that we cannot see or fully understand.”

Businesses, residents, schools and other organizations are encouraged to also lower their flags in remembrance.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff Sunday, Sept. 12.

