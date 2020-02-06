Watch Live | Gov. Whitmer to testify on Michigan's COVID-19 response efforts

Watch the hearing, titled "On the Front Lines: How Governors are Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic " live here.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to remotely testify before the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce at 11:30 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total to 57,532.

The death toll increased by 25; the total is now 5,516.

