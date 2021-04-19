Gov. Whitmer traveled out of state to visit ill father

Her spokesperson said Gov. Whitmer is tested for COVID-19 regularly and has never tested positive. The trip was not paid for by taxpayers.

LANSING, Mich. — The office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed pushback today regarding her trip to Florida despite discouraging travel due to COVID-19. The trip was first reported this evening by news site Michigan Information and Research Service (MIRS).

Gov. Whitmer's spokesperson said today that the trip was to visit her ill father, who they say is fully vaccinated. While they won't confirm the timing of the trip due to security concerns, her office said it was when Michigan's positivity rate was in the low single digits.

"The governor did not go on spring break, and she has not left the state in over a month. In the past six months she has left the state three times, once for the inauguration, once to assist her elderly father who is battling a chronic illness, and once to visit with Michigan's National Guard troops," said the governor's spokesperson. "All trips were very brief, two full days or less, closely followed public health guidelines, and were made when Michigan's daily positivity rate was in the low single digits."

Her spokesperson said Gov. Whitmer is tested for COVID-19 regularly and has never tested positive. The trip was not paid for by taxpayers.

Michigan GOP have criticized the governor following this news.

"Gretchen Whitmer’s blatant display of hypocrisy is an insult to every single Michigander impacted by her lockdown orders and travel warnings," said Ted Goodman, Communications Director of the Michigan Republican Party. "Not only did Whitmer and her top staffers vacation to Florida, but they tried to keep it a secret because for Whitmer, it's—rules for thee, but not for me."

Gov. Whitmer recently received similar criticism after her chief executive officer, Tricia Foster, went to Florida for spring break and the state's Health and Human Services director, Elizabeth Hertel, went to Alabama. Both trips came at a time when cases were surging, and the state was advising against travel.

